The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has obligated the employer not to deduct the subscription amount in the optional alternative system for end-of-service rewards, the “savings system”, from the wage of the employee who is registered in the system, when the employer pays the basic subscription amounts.

The Ministry confirmed that the worker has no right to register in the savings system unless he is registered by the employer, as the employer is obligated to select a number or category of employees, and register their data and information with the Investment Fund through the administrative services intermediary.

The Ministry pointed out that the basic subscription amount is the financial amount paid by the employer on a monthly basis to the system, and depends on the worker’s years of experience and his basic salary.

The Ministry stated that participation in the system is optional for employers, and mandatory for workers if the employer chooses to register them in the system.

The system also allows optional and voluntary participation for a number of categories, namely natural persons for investment purposes, and this includes independent business owners and those holding a self-employment permit, as well as non-citizen employees working in government agencies and institutions, and their affiliated establishments and companies, in addition to citizens working in the government and private sectors. With the continued commitment of the establishment or employer to pay contributions for citizens in the pension and social insurance systems in accordance with the legislation in force in the country.

The Ministry explained the method of calculating the basic subscription amount in the “savings system”, as it is calculated based on the employee’s years of experience and his basic salary, based on the employee’s continuous service period, starting from the date of the start of his service and his contractual relationship with his employer, and not from the date of his registration in the system, and the subscription percentage is In the case of a full-time employee, (5.83%) of the employee’s monthly basic wage, if the period of service does not exceed five years, and (8.33%) of the employee’s monthly basic wage if his period of service exceeds five years.

As for the employee in other work patterns, the contribution percentage referred to in Paragraph (A) of the monthly basic wage is applied, which is calculated in accordance with what is contained in the Decree Law and its executive regulations.

The employer is responsible for calculating the monthly subscription amount, based on the employee’s continuous service period, starting from the date of the start of his service and his contractual relationship with his employer, and not from the date of his registration in the system.

The Ministry stated that the employer must pay and transfer the basic monthly subscription amounts to the investment fund account within a maximum of 15 days from the first day of each calendar month.

The Ministry stressed the prohibition of withdrawing the basic subscription amount and the profits and returns generated from it in the savings system before the end of the work relationship between the employer and the employee, in any case, except that the employer has the right to recover the basic subscription amount only if the work relationship ends before one year has passed from its beginning. .

The Ministry confirmed that the optional alternative system to the end-of-service reward system, the “savings system,” aims to ensure that workers receive end-of-service benefits and protect them from waves of inflation or the default or bankruptcy of the employer, and provide opportunities to save and develop them and achieve returns on those savings, through an investment system, In addition to enhancing the attractiveness and flexibility of the labor market that supports workers by improving the level of services provided to them, as well as benefiting from opportunities to invest funds in investment tools for economic activities in the country.