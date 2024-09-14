The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced that the ban on performing work under the sun and in open areas will end tomorrow, Sunday, September 15, after it was implemented since June 15 from 12:30 pm until 3 pm, as part of an integrated system implemented by the ministry, with the aim of providing a safe work environment that responds to the best practices and requirements of occupational health and safety, and in a way that spares the workforce injuries and damages that may result from working in high temperatures during the summer months..

The Ministry confirmed the success of the implementation of the “noon work ban”, in light of the companies’ commitment to the ban requirements at a rate of 99.9% during the period of its implementation, which witnessed the provision of six thousand breaks across the country, for use by delivery service workers..

His Excellency Mohsen Al-Nassi, Assistant Undersecretary for Inspection Affairs, said that the labor market in the country is witnessing a remarkable commitment to implementing government decisions by companies, as a result of the partnership strategy adopted by the Ministry in its relationship with the private sector, and enhancing its responsibility as a major partner in the development process, which has enhanced the awareness of companies and employers of the importance of implementing decisions and their positive impact on the work environment, worker productivity and competitiveness of the labor market in the country, which has gone beyond the stage of commitment to implementing decisions, to launching initiatives that aim to reduce the risks of heat stress on workers in workplaces..

He pointed out that the Ministry carried out, during the curfew period, about 134,000 inspection visits, which resulted in recording only 51 violations, which confirms the companies’ awareness and commitment to their responsibility towards their workers, especially since the midday work ban has become one of the basic pillars firmly established in the country’s labor market, twenty years after its implementation..

He praised the Ministry’s partners who contributed to community initiatives, by distributing meals and cold drinks to workers during the noon work ban..

The curfew period witnessed the implementation of many initiatives by the Ministry’s partners in government agencies and the private sector, to raise awareness of the importance of the curfew, inform workers of their rights, and make workers happy, in addition to the solidarity of community members and their support for the noon work ban, by responding to the Ministry and communicating with it through its electronic platforms, the smart application, and the call center to record their suggestions and report wrong practices during the curfew period..

The ban requirements also imposed obligations on companies and employers to provide shaded areas for workers during the work stoppage period or while they are practicing licensed work, to secure appropriate cooling tools, and to provide sufficient quantities of water and moisturizing materials such as salts and the like, which are approved for use by the local authorities in the country, in addition to providing first aid equipment in the workplace..