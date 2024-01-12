The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation launched the “Labor Market Observatory in the UAE”, which provides periodic data and information in Arabic and English on various indicators of the labor market, the outputs of the system of policies regulating the labor market, innovative programs and initiatives, and other topics related to the labor market in the country, within the framework of The framework of the transparency approach that we are keen on with our customers, in a way that supports our approach to enhancing electronic and digital services and sharing statistical data.

Those interested can visit the Observatory through our website under the title “Labor Market Observatory,” or through the following link: https://www.mohre.gov.ae/labour-reports/index-ar.html