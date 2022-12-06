The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has launched a system for completing work contracts without human intervention, in line with the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, which seeks to make the UAE a global leader in this field by developing an integrated system that employs artificial intelligence in vital areas of the country.

The Ministry announced the completion of more than 35,000 automated transactions during the first two days of the launch of the new system, which included the issuance and renewal of work contracts, as the transaction is approved after identifying the presence of the signature of the two parties.

The new system, which uses image processing and verification techniques, is characterized by the speed of completing transactions, which decreased from two days to only half an hour, and reduces human errors.

In October 2017, the UAE government launched the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence, which aims to improve government performance, accelerate achievement, and create innovative work environments. through artificial intelligence.

This strategy represents the new phase after the smart government, on which future services, sectors and infrastructure in the country will depend, in line with the UAE Centennial 2071, seeking to make the UAE the best in the world in all fields.

In line with its directions for digital transformation in its services, the Ministry has adopted technologies to serve customers, such as the awareness program through the self-guidance service, the communication channel through the “WhatsApp” application, in addition to the Ministry’s smart application, the smart communication system, the “Nafes” platform, and the open data system.

Customers can access the awareness program for the self-guidance service through the Ministry’s application, while the smart application aims to benefit from a package that includes more than 100 services provided by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, supported by artificial intelligence technologies and big data.

As for the communication channel through the “WhatsApp” application in both Arabic and English, the ministry made it the first federal entity to have a documented account for business on the application owned by the “Meta” company.

The Ministry has developed the smart communication system to become the first government agency to implement the system in a proactive manner, as it completes electronic transactions with a remote work system and provides electronic services around the clock. The system has smart features that allow checking attachments and transaction data.