The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that June 30 is the deadline for achieving Emiratisation targets for the first half of 2024, which is to achieve a 1% growth rate in the number of citizens in skilled jobs in companies that employ 50 or more employees, in accordance with the Cabinet decisions regulating this.

The ministry explained, in a press statement, that it will begin, starting from the first of July, to verify the extent of companies’ commitment to achieving the required targets, in preparation for implementing the financial contributions decided upon against non-compliant companies.

The Ministry praised the companies that achieved the required growth rate, stressing the necessity of registering citizens in one of the pension funds as well as in the wage protection system, calling at the same time for the need for companies to maintain the growth rates they achieved by June 30.

The Ministry renewed its confidence in the ability of companies to fulfill their obligations in light of the rapid economic growth the country is witnessing in all areas of business, indicating that the presence of citizens in private sector jobs has achieved added value and quality to the business sector, and has contributed to the growth of companies’ business.

She called on companies that have not yet achieved the targets to benefit from the electronic platform of the “Nafis” program, which is full of citizens seeking work in various specializations who possess the competencies targeted for recruitment.

The Ministry pointed out the importance of companies’ commitment to Emiratisation goals, which are the highest priority of the UAE government, as they reflect the achievement of economic goals and the country’s ambitious directions for the next economic phase, which will witness giving a major priority to empowering national human capital.