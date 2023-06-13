The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, in cooperation with the Emirati Competitiveness Council “Nafes”, has introduced a new work contract under the name of a citizen-student work contract. determined by the Ministry.

According to a decision issued by the Ministry bearing the number 240 of 2023, the contract created within one of the programs supported and approved by the Competitiveness Council for Emirati Cadres “Nafis” may be concluded in the group of professions and specialized job categories determined by the Ministry, provided that this is followed by joining the employer for the period specified in This decision at least.

Article 3 of the decision confirmed that the student citizen appointed in the facility with a work contract for a citizen who is a student should be counted among the Emiratization percentages required by the facility according to Cabinet Resolution No. 1/7, and it is not permissible to combine the benefits and advantages of “Nafis” for national workers in the private sector and the reward granted to the citizen. The student enrolled in the study within one of the programs supported and approved by the UAE Cadres Competitiveness Council “NAFES” in the specialized occupations and job categories that the Ministry determines during the study period.

Establishments that conclude work contracts for a student citizen are obligated to issue a work permit for the citizen according to a specific form in the Ministry’s system, and that the profession specified in the work contract matches the specialization of the student citizen with whom he contracts, in the group of professions and specialized occupational categories determined by the Ministry, provided that the facilities pay the monthly wage specified in The employment contract, provided that it is not less than 4,000 dirhams to be paid through the wage protection system, and that the student citizen be registered in one of the approved pension funds in the country.

Establishments must amend the work contract of a citizen studying after graduation to a work contract for a citizen according to the forms approved by the Ministry, and adjust the level of his wages in accordance with the regulations of the establishment in the same professions, provided that the duration of the contract after the amendment is not less than the period of study during the term of the contract of a citizen who is a student at least and in a profession in the same profession. Specialization.

The decision specified the obligations of the student citizen, which included not changing the agreed academic specialization except with the prior approval of the Ministry and the employer, successfully passing the study program from the educational authority approved by the Ministry, and fully adhering to the agreed training dates, controls and conditions, and preserving work secrets that he learned during The training period, and joining work after successful graduation in a profession in the same field of specialization and for a period equal to the duration of the work contract of the studying citizen.

In the event that the establishment violates any of the obligations mentioned in this decision, the contributions required from it will be imposed according to the aforementioned Cabinet Resolution No. (1/7) of 2021, its amendments, and the decisions issued in implementation thereof, in return, and in the event that the student citizen breaches any of the obligations contained in this decision. He is obligated to return all the amounts he received from the establishment during the period of the work contract of a student citizen.