The supervisory system at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation was able to arrest 916 private companies proven to have violated Emiratisation decisions by attempting to circumvent Emiratisation targets and fictitious Emiratisation, from the second half of 2022 until today.

The Ministry explained that arresting the violating companies resulted in taking the necessary legal measures. We emphasize dealing firmly with negative practices aimed at evading the fulfillment of Emiratisation obligations in accordance with the law.

The Ministry called on the public to report negative practices that conflict with Emiratisation policies and decisions by contacting the call center at 600590000 or through the Ministry’s smart application and website.