The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation called on all violators to take advantage of the grace period to settle their status during the period from September 1 to October 30, stressing that it is offering workers wishing to settle their status exemptions during the settlement period for two violations, the first being “a violation of not providing the ministry with an employment contract,” and the second being “a violation of not renewing a work permit.”

The ministry explained, in a series of posts broadcast on its official social media pages, that it provides a number of services during the period for settling the status of violators, including “renewing work permits, filing a complaint of absence from work, issuing work permits, and cancelling work permits.”

The Ministry indicated that it provides 4 channels to obtain its services during the period for settling the status of violators, including the Ministry’s digital system available through the Ministry’s website mohre.gov.ae, the Ministry’s MOHRE application, business services offices, in addition to offices for recruiting domestic workers.