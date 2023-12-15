The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced the cancellation of the license of the “Emirates International Center for Domestic Workers Services” and “Al Shamsi Office for Domestic Workers Services” for violating the obligations and controls specified in the Domestic Workers Law, its executive regulations and the decisions implementing them.

The Ministry obligated the owners of the two offices whose licenses were revoked to settle the conditions of their employees, and to fulfill their obligations towards them, in parallel with collecting the fines that were owed by the two offices until the date of their licenses being cancelled, and the relevant local authorities were also notified to take the necessary action regarding the two offices. The Ministry stressed that it would not be complacent in “applying legal procedures against any office for recruiting domestic workers proven to have committed violations.”

The Ministry called on employers to deal with approved and licensed offices, which can be viewed through the Ministry’s website mohre.gov.ae.