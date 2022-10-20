The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation called on private sector companies with 50 or more employees to work to accelerate the achievement of the Emiratisation targets of 2% in skilled jobs, before the end of this year, in implementation of the Cabinet’s decision issued in this regard in order to avoid financial contributions for the year 2022 to be collected starting From January 2023 against non-compliant companies.

The ministry also called on the companies targeted by the Emiratisation decision to take advantage of the support packages and incentives available through the “Nafis” program to recruit Emirati cadres and achieve the targeted percentages before the beginning of next year, especially in light of the advantages offered by the program.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for Emiratisation Affairs, Saif Al-Suwaidi, stressed: “The ministry’s keenness to support and empower private companies and help them achieve Emiratisation goals before the end of this year, in order to avoid administrative procedures and financial contributions for the year 2022, which will enter into force in January 2023.”

He said: “The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation attaches great importance to working closely and permanently cooperating with the private sector, believing in its role as a key partner in development and foreseeing the future, and given the role of this sector in the development of the labor market, and achieving the goals and directions of the state, which require concerted efforts of government agencies and the private sector to advance business environment and creating an investment climate that encourages companies, investors, entrepreneurs and talented people from all over the world to work in the UAE, especially in the priority strategic sectors.”

He added that adherence to the legislation regulating the labor market is in the interest of private sector companies and their employees, pointing to the endeavor to develop the capabilities of the private sector and enable it to keep pace with changes in global business models and achieve a qualitative leap in attracting Emirati cadres to work in skilled jobs, through the “Nafis” program. Especially since male and female citizens working in the economic sectors have proven their competence and capabilities in their various job positions.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation provides packages of privileges and support to establishments that are committed to market legislation, including those related to Emiratisation, by listing them in the first category within the Ministry’s establishment classification system, as well as granting them membership in the Emiratisation Partners Club, which enables them to obtain discounts of up to 80% on services Ministry.

Monthly financial contributions will be imposed on establishments that do not meet the required Emiratisation percentage, which is 6000 dirhams per month for each citizen worker who has not been appointed.

It is noteworthy that the set percentage of Emiratisation for the current year, amounting to 2%, is calculated as the total number of nationals working in the facility in relation to the total skilled labor, meaning that at least one citizen is appointed for every 50 skilled workers for each year of the implementation of the Emiratisation decision, which aims to achieve a rate of A 10% increase in the Emiratisation rate until 2026.