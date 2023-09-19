The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation called on the owners of its accredited domestic labor recruitment offices to adhere to their duties determined by the law, which in turn guarantees the rights of all concerned parties: the employer (of the domestic workers), the domestic workers, and the recruitment offices.

This came during a meeting organized by the Ministry at its headquarters in Dubai, with the participation of 90 people, including owners, managers and representatives of accredited domestic labor recruitment centers in the country, as part of a series of periodic meetings held by the Ministry in the context of reviewing and discussing the latest developments related to the domestic worker file.

Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for Domestic Labor Affairs, stressed during the meeting the Ministry’s keenness to hold more meetings with owners and representatives of domestic labor recruitment offices to review developments in the employment system for this category of workers, in a way that contributes to improving and developing the domestic labor recruitment services provided to employers. Work and beneficiary families.

During the meeting, he stressed the need for center owners to adhere to the legislation and regulations used to license recruitment offices and to apply housing standards and conditions for auxiliary workers in accordance with what the Ministry specified, as well as a commitment to training these workers before providing them to the client, in addition to recruitment fees for employers in accordance with the law.

He stressed the Ministry’s keenness to listen to the proposals and viewpoints of the owners and managers of domestic labor recruitment offices in a way that contributes to the stability of labor relations and the development of the system of employment services for these workers.

The Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for Domestic Labor Affairs appreciated the efforts made by the owners of domestic labor recruitment offices to develop the services provided and the commitment to implementing decisions and initiatives aimed at developing the system of labor recruitment services, praising their keenness to support the Emirati human cadres working in those centres.

He stressed that the Ministry will not hesitate to take measures and penalties in accordance with the law against non-compliant recruitment agencies proven to have committed violations, in order to ensure the rights of all parties.

Al-Nuaimi stressed the need for the public of customers and citizen and resident families not to deal with illegal domestic labor offices and unreliable social media pages that promote the services of this category of workers, because of the negative effects that this causes on all the rights of both parties to the contractual relationship. He reiterated his call on customers. To deal with approved recruitment offices whose names and contact numbers are published on the Ministry’s website and its pages on social media sites.