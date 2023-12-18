The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation will begin, as of the first of next January (2024), with the final settlement of disputes received by it relating to both parties to the employment relationship with private sector establishments and domestic workers and their recruitment offices, if the value of the claim in dispute is 50 thousand dirhams or less, through final executive decisions, or Whenever the dispute is related to non-compliance with the amicable settlement decision previously issued by the Ministry and regardless of the value of the claim. This comes to save the time and effort of customers, shorten the procedures, and aim to speed up the rights holders’ access to their legal entitlements.

These amendments also come in implementation of Federal Decree Law No. 20 of 2023 amending some provisions of Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 regarding regulating labor relations, as well as Federal Decree Law No. 21 of 2023 amending some provisions of the Decree-Law. Federal No. 9 of 2022 regarding domestic service workers.

The new amendments in the two laws allow either party to the dispute to file a lawsuit before the Court of Appeal within 15 working days from the date of notifying them of the Ministry’s decision to settle the dispute. The court will set a session to hear the lawsuit within 3 working days, and the Ministry will continue its usual procedures of trying to find amicable settlements for disputes that increase claims. Therein is 50 thousand dirhams, and the dispute that cannot be settled amicably is referred to the competent court to consider and decide within a maximum period of 15 working days from the date of referral.

These amendments contribute to accelerating the resolution of labor complaints referred to the judiciary, in addition to enhancing the compliance of workers, employers, and domestic labor recruitment offices with the legal provisions and reducing the number of irregular workers. The new amendments to the laws regulating labor relations and domestic labor come within the framework of the continuous development of legislation in a way that enhances global competitiveness. The state, especially in terms of reducing the number of labor disputes, quickly resolving them, and ensuring the rights of all parties to the contractual employment relationship through a fair and clear legislative environment that enjoys transparency, integrity, and impartiality.

The UAE labor market achieved first place in the world in the “Lack of Labor Conflicts” index issued by the Global Competitiveness Yearbook Report for 2022 issued by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) in Switzerland.