The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced the launch of the video calling service for customers via the Ministry’s smart application, while continuing to provide the same service via the Ministry’s “WhatsApp” application on the number 600590000, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance digital services for customers, and achieve the UAE government’s goals for digital transformation by supporting… And expanding the provision of digital services to customers.

According to the Ministry, the new service allows customers to inquire about all the services provided by the Ministry, and to obtain the necessary support through the visual communication feature with the Customer Happiness Consultant, where customers can benefit from the service through the smart application through the support and communication option, and via WhatsApp through the establishments and workers option. And the option of supporting workers.

Director of the Ministry’s Customer Relations Department, Hussein Al-Alili, said: “Expanding the new service and launching it through the smart application falls within the Ministry’s strategy and its keenness to provide distinguished services to customers, and expand digital services, to provide a comfortable, easy and fast user experience with the Ministry.”

Al-Aleeli explained: “The new service is compatible with the needs of customers and their access to support, assistance and quick response from the Ministry, which contributes to enhancing compliance with legislation regulating the labor market, especially in light of the reliability of responding to questions and inquiries,” pointing to the efficiency of the Ministry’s qualified and trained team to respond. Responds to inquiries in various languages, and provides solutions and consultations effectively.





The video calling service will be available to customers during the Ministry’s official working hours from Monday to Thursday from 7:30 am to 3 pm, and on Friday from 7:30 am to 12:00 pm. Customers can also contact the Ministry’s call center 600590000. 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

During the past year, the Ministry achieved more than 50 million communications with its customers through the service channels provided by the Ministry.