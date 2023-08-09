The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced the recovery of financial support in the amount of more than 2,320,000 dirhams from 107 beneficiaries of the “Nafes” program, after it was proven that they accepted sham jobs in the private sector.

This came in coordination between the Ministry and the “Nafes” program, in implementation of Cabinet Resolution No. (95) of 2022 regarding violations and administrative penalties related to the initiatives and programs of the Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council “Nafes”.

In a press statement, the ministry confirmed the effectiveness of the digital monitoring system and field follow-up in detecting cases of fictitious settlement in the private sector, by following up the extent of companies’ commitment to paying citizens’ salaries according to what was agreed upon in the contracts through the wage protection system and the digital link between the ministry and pension funds in the country, as well as monitoring and follow-up. Through the smart inspection system and field visits to companies that employ citizens.

The Ministry stressed, “No complacency in taking legal measures against any case of fictitious resettlement, based on achieving the goals, initiatives and policies of resettlement aimed at advancing the Emirati human development system and building a productive and sustainable Emirati human capital in the private sector to achieve the goals of effective economic participation of citizens in the labor market, and achieve The Ministry’s vision is to provide a competitive labor market that supports Emirati cadres and attracts international talents.

She emphasized that the advantages provided by the “Nafes” program to citizens, and the facilities granted by the Ministry to companies committed to Emiratisation, come within the framework of achieving national goals that enhance the participation of citizens in the country’s development process.

And she praised “the commitment and competence of citizens working in the private sector, who write success stories, each in his job position.”

The Ministry called on citizens not to be tempted by fake localization, asking the community to report any attempts they might encounter of this kind by contacting the call center at 600590000, or through the Ministry’s smart application.

And the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation had announced last July that it had seized 436 companies that had appointed citizens in a fictitious manner since the second half of 2022 and taken financial penalties, fines and administrative measures against them.