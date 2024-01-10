The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that its supervisory system was able to arrest 995 private companies proven to have violated Emiratisation decisions by attempting to circumvent Emiratisation targets and fictitious Emiratisation, from the middle of the second year of 2022 to date, and the number of fictitious Emiratisation cases that were proven reached 1,660.

The Ministry stressed that it would deal firmly with negative practices aimed at evading the fulfillment of Emiratisation obligations in accordance with the law.

She called on the public to report negative practices that conflict with Emiratisation policies and decisions by contacting the call center at 600590000 or through the Ministry’s smart application and website.