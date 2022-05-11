The Human Resources Law in the Government of Ajman prohibits, within the framework of amendments issued today, the appointment, transfer, delegation or secondment of employees who have a marital relationship, intermarriage or kinship relationship up to the second degree in the same organizational unit, within the government entity, or that there is a direct supervisory relationship between them. .

It is also prohibited for any employee to issue or participate in any decisions related to the appointment, promotion, transfer, delegation or secondment of any employee with whom he has a marital relationship, intermarriage or kinship relationship up to the fourth degree.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

