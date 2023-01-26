The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that the federal law regulating labor relations specified working hours in the private sector to eight working hours per day, not exceeding 48 hours per week, provided that working hours are reduced by two hours during the month of Ramadan.

In an indicative publication that it posted on its official pages on social media platforms, the Ministry reviewed the most prominent provisions related to working hours in the private sector, explaining that daily working hours can be increased or decreased for some economic sectors or some groups, in addition to working and rest hours and hours that work is prohibited. It is for certain categories of employment, according to the classification of employment that is specified in the executive regulations of the Decree-Law.

She stated that transition periods to and from the workplace do not fall within working hours, except for some cases and within the controls specified in the executive regulations, while working hours are specified in the contract in work patterns other than the full-time system, stressing the need for working hours not to exceed five consecutive hours as a maximum. maximum without a break of not less than an hour, provided that rest periods are not included in the calculation of working hours. The Ministry indicated that the regulation of working hours and rest periods takes place in establishments that operate on a shift system, or for some job categories, according to their nature and according to the classification of employment specified in the executive regulations of the decree-law, stressing that if the worker works other than the full-time system, the employer may not, To demand that the worker work for him more than the hours agreed upon in the employment contract, except with the written consent of the worker.

And it stated that the employer can employ the worker for additional working hours, provided that it does not exceed two hours per day, and it is not permissible to employ him for more than that except in accordance with the conditions and controls specified by the executive regulations of the decree-law regarding the organization of labor relations. In all cases, working hours must not exceed 144 hours every three weeks.