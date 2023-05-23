The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation called on private sector establishments that employ 50 or more skilled employees to quickly meet their semi-annual Emiratisation targets, which amount to 1% of the total number of skilled workers, before next June 30, which is the deadline for achieving Emiratisation targets. , warning non-compliant establishments of a fine starting from 42 thousand dirhams for each citizen who has not been appointed, and it will be collected starting from the first of next July.

The Ministry noted, in an instructional video broadcast on its official pages on social media platforms, the importance of joining the “Nafes” program to help targeted establishments achieve the required Emiratisation growth rates, by providing them with qualified Emirati cadres to work in skilled jobs, explaining that the platform provides a package of support and incentives. For distinguished establishments that achieve qualitative achievements in training and employing citizens, in accordance with the objectives of the “Nafes” program, including joining the Emiratisation Partners Club, which raises the classification of the establishment to the first category within the establishment classification system followed by the Ministry, and thus obtaining discounts of up to 80% on Ministry services.

And she explained that this procedure comes in implementation of the decision to amend some provisions of Cabinet Resolution No. (19/5f) of 2022 regarding the mechanism for achieving the annual growth rates targeted for Emiratisation, which stipulates achieving a growth rate in Emiratisation of 1% of skilled jobs before the end of June of the year, according to To reach the target rate of growth of 2% before the end of the year.

According to the ministry, next July, the establishments’ commitment to achieving the growth rate of the semi-annual localization targets of 1% will be followed up, and financial contributions will be imposed on establishments that do not meet this percentage, in addition to the remaining financial contributions for the year 2022 on non-compliant establishments, pointing out that the new mechanism to achieve the targets Emiratisation aims to ensure the continuity of employment of citizens throughout the year, maintain their fulfillment rates in the private sector, and the sustainability of providing job opportunities and offering vacancies on the “Nafes” platform throughout the year, in line with the pace of registration of job seekers.