THE human remains of a woman has been found inside of a flat in Mallorca.

Policia Nacional made the discovery in Palma’s Son Gotleu district over the weekend after neighbors reported that there was an unpleasant smell coming from the apartment.

Inside, officers found the corpse of the homeowner, confirmed as a 38-year-old woman.

Investigators say she died approximately four months ago and although the cause of death is at this time unknown, all indications point to her dying of natural causes.

The deceased woman’s dog was also found inside the property alive, reportedly being able to survive by eating their owner’s remains.

Efforts are now being made to trace the woman’s next of kin.

It comes after the mummified body of a pensioner was found inside another apartment in the capital.

The grisly discovery was made after neighbors reported not seeing the 78-year-old man for more than six months.

When firefighters forced entry inside the house they found the man’s corpse in the hallway.

According to local reports, the pensioner was unsociable and did not speak much to his neighbors.