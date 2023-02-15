The arrest of a criminal cell of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) led the Attorney General of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) to locate a clandestine grave where 14 bodies have already been found.

The human remains found in two properties between Ocoyoacac and Lerma would be of 14 people, of which 13 are men and one woman, confirmed the district attorney. Mexico stateJosé Luis Cervantes Martínez, who specified that the finding was derived from a research work.

“We have also found the place where they were deprived of their lives, but we still do not have the genetic correspondence or the genetic profiles and we still do not know the date of death,” Cervantes explained.

The human remains found in at least 60 packages were found following the arrest of seven members of the criminal cell that operates in the Toluca Valley on February 10.

The discovery occurred in two properties —one in San Juan Coapanoya, Ocoyacac ​​and another in Cañada de Alferes, Lerma— where they were located. nine clandestine graves containing 68 packages with human remains and a complete corpse.

At that time, it was said that a search warrant was also executed in a property located in the Juarez neighborhood, in Ocoyoacac, which was used as a safe house. He said that a vehicle with a report of theft was located in the place, in which excavation tools were located.

In this regard, prosecutor José Luis Cervantes said that the people whose remains were found at both points they were drug dealerswho were deprived of their lives for not collaborating in the sale of drugs with the CJNG.

“In effect, they were drug dealers; They had little drug stores. And not being on the side of their interests to take over, they were deprived of their lives,” the prosecutor said.

He pointed out that although it is located in the place where these people were deprived of their lives, they have not yet been identified and the date on which they were murdered has not been determined.

“They are victims of deprivation of liberty, if not, they were not deprived of their lives, but the hypothesis that we have and that we strengthen with the elements that we have of investigation is that, in effect, they were drug dealers, they had little drug stores and since they were not on the side of their interests to assume control, they were deprived of their lives,” he explained at a press conference.

Finally, he said that this cell was dismantled, although there are still other fugitive members, who would have migrated fromthe Valley of Toluca and even of Mexico stateso the proceedings will continue in order to locate them.