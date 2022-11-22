Monterrey, Nuevo León.- A police mobilization is recorded in the Juarez MunicipalityNuevo León, after reporting the discovery of human remains inside a home.

In addition to the remains, of which it is said they were left in a cooleragents close to the case mentioned that weapons and drugs were also found.

The violent event that mobilized the police forces was reported around 8:00 a.m., at an address located near Amanecer Street and Camino a Rancho Viejo, in the Alborada subdivision.

The first to arrive at the place were elements of the Civil Force that were patrolling the area and were alerted to the fact by residents of the sector, who, as they passed in front of the house, saw the cooler with the remainsin front of the door of the house.

After the discovery, the area was cordoned off by the uniformed officers, waiting for the ministerial agents and experts from the Prosecutor’s Office to arrive to begin the investigations.