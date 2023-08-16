A burnt-out vehicle was found in Encarnación de Díaz, Jalisco, in August 2023. JALISCO PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE

The Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office reported on Tuesday the discovery of human remains inside the burned-out car of one of the young people who disappeared in Lagos de Moreno. The agents of the Public Ministry found the wrecked vehicle at around two in the morning on the highway that connects the municipality of Lagos de Moreno with Encarnación de Díaz. “It has the characteristics of another of the victims’ vehicles, and the license plate matches the series reported by the relatives,” added the state prosecutor, Luis Joaquín Méndez, at a press conference. The authorities indicate that they will now begin a series of studies to determine the number of victims found and their identity.

Armando Olmeda, Dante Hernández, Jaime Adolfo Martínez, Diego Lara and Uriel Galván met last Friday at a viewpoint in the town, a central location in the town where they met on a recurring basis. But this time they did not return home. The situation began to anguish the families, who gathered on Sunday at the gates of the JFV stadium to show their discontent at the lack of information from the young people. That same day, the authorities began to carry out a series of operations. The car found this morning was one of the two cars used by the young people that Friday. The other was located on Monday. Méndez has reported that in the viewpoint where the boys met they found a pool of blood (“a hematic stain”), but so far they have not confirmed whether the remains belonged to any of them.

On Monday, a series of images began to spread through the networks in which five gagged boys were observed. The special prosecutor for missing persons, Blanca J. Trujillo, stated during her speech that the relatives confirmed that these five young people are her relatives, and has assured that the videos are already part of the investigation folder, which will continue until more details are found. of what happened.

The representatives of the Public Ministry have also reported that on Monday they found an address with some elements that could be related to the disappearance of the young people: a motorcycle, long weapons (with their respective chargers), stolen vehicle license plates and some bags of drugs. .

The strategic security general, Ricardo Sánchez, has highlighted some “unprecedented events” that have occurred in the State of Jalisco in recent weeks that could be linked to the participation of organized crime: a disappearance related to a clandestine operations center (in the metropolitan municipality of Guadalajara), an attack with improvised explosives and the disappearance of the five young people in Lagos de Moreno. The general has affirmed that the evidence collected in recent days could be precisely indications of this participation of criminal groups, and has reported that they will ask the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) to bring the case, since it has jurisdiction in the crime of organized crime.

The dissemination of the images, which had not been confirmed so far, have maintained confusion about the current whereabouts of the boys. Armando Olmeda, Roberto’s father, has tried to avoid them. This same Tuesday, he realized it during an interview: “There are many videos that come out. I have not seen them, I have not wanted to see them […] I don’t want to hurt my mind. I want to stay strong, because I have hope that it will come. The first hours in which there was no information gave rise to moments of uneasiness among the relatives of the young people. “Since last night, our lives have been plunged into anguish,” Diego Lara’s sister, Malli, told her network.

