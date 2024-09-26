Ciudad Juárez— Human remains found yesterday inside a red metal drum, abandoned on a plot of land between Camino Real and Cuacos Street, could be related to and be part of the body found on September 13 in another drum, which was also located near the ring road, near Salvador Herrera Corral Street, reported an investigative agent of the Northern District Attorney’s Office.

Apparently, they are related to the mutilated body parts of a woman and the case is in the hands of the Crimes Against Life Unit, although FEM personnel are already collaborating because that agency has reports of missing women and is seeking to compare the remains with the characteristics of the missing women, he said.

Forensic services personnel will determine today whether there is a connection between the remains found in the two containers, and other forensic analyses will be carried out to determine the identity of the victim, the investigating officer said.