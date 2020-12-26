The authorities of the American city of Nashville found human remains in the area of ​​the explosion of a van, reports Associated Press.

According to the agency’s source, it remains unknown who the remains belong to: the alleged victim of the explosion or the culprit.

Law enforcers believe that the explosion was planned. The FBI and another federal security service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, joined the police investigation.

The van exploded on Friday morning local time. As a result of the incident, several buildings were damaged.

According to reports, three people were injured during the emergency, they were taken to the hospital.