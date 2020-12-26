Human remains were found near the explosion site in the American city of Nashville (Tennessee). This was reported by the Associated Press, citing sources.

Earlier, a spokesman for the city’s police department, Don Aaron, did not rule out that a person could be in the car that exploded on Friday morning.

At the same time, he did not assess the likelihood that four people could have been injured in the explosion, and whether there was a victim among them who could have been in the car.

On the morning of December 25, a van exploded in downtown Nashville. Shortly before this, a warning was sounded about an impending explosion. Police officers found the van itself, reacting to shots in this area of ​​the city.

The intentional nature of the explosion was announced by the Governor of Tennessee, which includes Nashville, Republican Bill Lee. He also stressed that the state authorities will allocate all necessary funds to establish the cause of the explosion and bring those responsible to justice.

The incident took place in the tourist area of ​​Nashville, where there are many bars, restaurants and shops. An investigation is underway to establish those involved in the possible organization of the explosion.

US President-elect Joe Biden was informed about the explosion.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has suspended flights from Nashville International Airport due to telecommunications problems following a car bombing in the city.