Human relationships | We sensitively interpret another person’s “protective feelings”, and this often leads to misunderstandings

Interpersonal relationships|Many people interpret other people’s feelings too hastily. The psychotherapist gives concrete advice that strengthens the connection with the partner.

28.7. 18:00

When Cristiano Ronaldo burst into tears after missing a penalty kick in the quarter-finals of the European Football Championship, many had an opinion about what the cry of a man in his forties told.

According to the views presented in the media, the tears told about Ronaldo’s mega-ego, narcissism, madness, morbidity and fragile self-image. He was criticized for behaving like a 7-year-old junior player.