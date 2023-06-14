Human relationships | These 30 questions will help deepen any relationship

Sometimes you just click with someone, but you can also consciously strive to deepen relationships. At HS’s request, three experts prepared 30 questions, discussing which can strengthen the relationship with a friend, sibling or partner.

Common experiences and feelings shared together bring you closer, but you can also try to create closeness consciously. The experts prepared 30 questions for the purpose, many of which probably wouldn’t have been asked without a little nudge.

One it takes a cigarette break, and two lives have changed.

Swedish writer Lydia Sandgren picture in popular Section-in his novel, how a friendship that lasts until adulthood suddenly bursts into flames in youth.

As the cigarettes burn, the story between the two characters slips, a partly inexplicable attraction comes to life, and they soon see each other with completely new eyes.