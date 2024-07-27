Human relationships | The man didn’t stop talking about himself on the date – then Johanna Pohjola said one sentence that made the man wince

When Johanna Pohjola was younger, she imagined herself to be socially skilled, even though it was about pleasing too much. “Nowadays I make sure I get to talk too.”

Johanna Pohjola got along easily with others and considered herself a socially skilled person. Since then, it has dawned on him that “social talent” was indeed too much pleasing, which can have a devastating effect on self-esteem and interpersonal relationships.

Qten years ago Johanna Pohjolan a dating relationship that started promisingly ended. It hurt and made him look at his past relationships.

“I used to not tell my partner about things that bothered me,” says Pohjola.