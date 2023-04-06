Human relationships | Talking behind one’s back is considered harmless, but its consequences can be surprising, says the Psychotherapist

Face-to-face people are usually not talked about as badly as behind their backs. When a person is physically present in a situation, it is more difficult to speak ill of him, because you sense his hurt.

Talking behind one’s back is common and considered harmless, but the consequences can be surprising. When Päivi found out that her coworkers had messed up her affairs with each other, she finally ended up changing fields.

“Yes it is a cold and distant type.”

“His spouse must have someone else, since the separation came so suddenly.”

“It’s probably trying to get into the boss’s favor when it’s taking over other people’s work as well.”

It’s perfectly normal to talk about friends, relatives or colleagues behind their backs, but how harmful is it? In an online survey, HS asked readers about their experiences of talking behind their backs, and it turned out that only some of the 90 respondents condemned the phenomenon.