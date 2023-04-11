Human relationships | Some people tell their spouse things they shouldn’t – It can lead to a cycle that destroys the relationship

Some people criticize the spouse behind this back. It can start a cycle that eventually even leads to the end of the relationship.

You never guess what stupid it did!

It is easy to criticize the spouse behind this back. Or at least grumbling about how he doesn’t clean up after himself or is always late.

Talking about relationship issues to your friends can sometimes make you feel better. So is it a useful way to release your own pressure and maybe avoid arguments at home?