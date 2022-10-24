Human relationships | Sanna and Anton’s relationship developed into a platonic life partnership – “It changed its shape to another”

Sanna and Anton are platonic life partners who share everyday life and love but not the bed.

With Sanna is a partner with whom he is in a romantic relationship. The couple does not live together yet, but it is planned. With her romantic partner, Sanna closely shares everyday life and celebrations and enjoys sex.

Then Sanna has Anton. Anton lives in Tampere, just a few hundred meters from Sanna. Sanna shares a car with Anton, and Anton takes care of Sanna’s cat at Sanna’s apartment when she is on a business trip in Helsinki.