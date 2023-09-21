Human relationships | Niki Mäenpää beautifully named the day he met his wife Kimberlee

Soccer player Niki Mäenpää tells what life is like as a professional abroad and in a multicultural family. He fondly remembers the day he met his wife Kimberlee and a new era began.
“I am always been just a fan Niki Mäenpää. But who is behind the goalkeeper’s role? I’m currently figuring that out. I am living a phase of self-examination.
This interview came at a good time when I have such a process going on.
I claim that without my spouse I would not be at this point. I have gained such confidence in football from him. I am really grateful to him.
#Human #relationships #Niki #Mäenpää #beautifully #named #day #met #wife #Kimberlee
Leave a Reply