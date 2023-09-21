Human relationships | Niki Mäenpää beautifully named the day he met his wife Kimberlee

Niki Mäenpää says that she examines herself with this wound and thinks about what lies ahead after her sports career.

Soccer player Niki Mäenpää tells what life is like as a professional abroad and in a multicultural family. He fondly remembers the day he met his wife Kimberlee and a new era began.

“I am always been just a fan Niki Mäenpää. But who is behind the goalkeeper’s role? I’m currently figuring that out. I am living a phase of self-examination.

This interview came at a good time when I have such a process going on.

I claim that without my spouse I would not be at this point. I have gained such confidence in football from him. I am really grateful to him.