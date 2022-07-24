Human relationships | “My husband is nice and hardworking, but he can’t drink just a couple of glasses” – An expert tells you what you can do if you suspect your spouse is drinking too much

If your partner’s drinking in a relationship bothers you, it’s good to bring it up. Then both can think about their own relationship with alcohol together, says the expert.

HS reader write:

The partner’s alcohol consumption is worrying. My husband is nice and hardworking, but can’t or doesn’t want to drink just a couple of glasses at a time. It usually takes a few beers or several glasses of wine, plus something stronger. When I say about it, he replies that he will take it when he feels like it. He himself doesn’t seem to want change. How to judge if the use is excessive? And if I ask her not to drink, is that controlling?