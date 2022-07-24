Sunday, July 24, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Human relationships | “My husband is nice and hardworking, but he can’t drink just a couple of glasses” – An expert tells you what you can do if you suspect your spouse is drinking too much

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 24, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

If your partner’s drinking in a relationship bothers you, it’s good to bring it up. Then both can think about their own relationship with alcohol together, says the expert.

HS reader write:

The partner’s alcohol consumption is worrying. My husband is nice and hardworking, but can’t or doesn’t want to drink just a couple of glasses at a time. It usually takes a few beers or several glasses of wine, plus something stronger. When I say about it, he replies that he will take it when he feels like it. He himself doesn’t seem to want change. How to judge if the use is excessive? And if I ask her not to drink, is that controlling?

#Human #relationships #husband #nice #hardworking #drink #couple #glasses #expert #tells #suspect #spouse #drinking

See also  Kamila Valieva, the loneliness of a girl hugging a stuffed animal
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder: a love that was consolidated on the set of "Scissorhands"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.