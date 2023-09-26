Human relationships | Maria Ikola is so lovely that teenagers organize surprise birthday parties for her – Liked people are united by two character traits

Art teacher Maria Ikola has received several unofficial recognitions for her comfort throughout her life. For example, the students have chosen him as the “loveliest of the year”. The attention is gratifying, but talking about it also feels a little awkward.

Some people are exceptionally well-liked, and they have two traits in particular in common. Those traits are also visible in the teacher Maria Ikola, whom the students like so much that they organize surprise birthday parties for her. What can you learn from liked people?

On video you can see a room and three smiling girls. The door opens, and they begin the song Much happiness but.

On the table is a small cake full of burning candles. Next to it is a bouquet of flowers, a golden M-shaped foil ball and a tiara.