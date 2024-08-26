Human relationships | Many people are jealous of their friend’s other friends – A psychologist explains how you can learn to live with the feeling

Prolonged a friend is about to start his studies. Lovely! There is a sincere hope in the thoughts that he will make new friends during his study vacation. At the same time, however, a voice whispers inside my head: what if he forgets me?

Although jealousy is often associated with a feeling about a partner, it also manifests itself in other close relationships, such as friendships. A person can experience jealousy, for example, of their own friend’s other friends.