Human relationships | Lota and Petri’s third child was an “accident” – In the same way, many have started

Lotta trusted in certain days and got pregnant in the middle of the peak years. The family’s situation was already difficult. A damaged child led to a relationship crisis.

Lotta stood at the bathroom door in the middle of the family’s evening talk and saw how his spouse Peter got mad Lotta had just taken a pregnancy test, on which, to both of their surprise, two lines had been drawn.

There is no way in hell there will be a third child, said Petri.

Petri told Lotta to take the matter off the agenda. The couple in their thirties had only been pregnant for eight months, and their first child was less than three years old. Everyday life was tough, because the younger child constantly woke up at night, and Petri was away from home a lot because of work.

Lotta had mental health problems: she has an emotionally unstable personality disorder, which was getting worse at the time. Still, she tried to run her own beauty business. A large part of running the everyday was on Petri’s shoulders.

“We were already on the brink of the abyss, and I could clearly see what would follow the result of the third child,” says Petri.

Lotta had suspected pregnancy for a few days. He was in shock because he knew how Petri would react to the news. He didn’t even dare to think that a child would be born from the pregnancy.

Pair immediately discussed the matter that same evening. Petri remained convinced that Lotta was going to terminate the pregnancy. He supported Lotta and gave her faith that everyday life will continue even after the interruption.

After a few weeks, however, Lotta announced that she wanted to keep the child. She had read people’s experiences with abortions on discussion boards and was afraid that it would cause her trauma.

“I got the feeling that Petri just assumed that I would definitely terminate the pregnancy. Even if two people together have caused the damage, a woman has the right to self-determination over her body,” says Lotta.

For Petri, Lota’s decision was a shock.

“I felt that Lotta made the decision for selfish reasons and did not care, for example, about how the growing stress affects our current children. In my opinion, he could not only be responsible for his own body, but for all of us,” says Petri.

In international studies have estimated that more than a third of pregnancies start unplanned. Unplanned pregnancies are slightly more common among young and low-educated people than others.

According to a US literature review highlighted by the Population Association, unplanned pregnancies are more likely in families with less than average well-being, an unstable family situation, and a weaker employment and financial situation. However, it is unclear which is the result of which.

Pregnancy can be a happy surprise, for example, when it has been planned and happens sooner or later than thought.

However, if the pregnancy is unexpected and unwanted, it is a challenge for the family – and there is not much time to resolve the situation.

Accidental pregnancy can arouse many kinds of emotions: anger, fear, even rage. There is no right way to react to the situation, says the psychologist specializing in couple and family therapy Anna Högström. The couple should discuss the situation to find a common understanding or compromise.

“If one person makes a decision and the other has to adapt, it can lead to a crisis.”

Lotta told Petri bluntly that if he had to choose between a baby and a spouse, he would choose the baby.

The couple decided to stay together, but disagreements about the pregnancy surfaced, for example, when the children got on their nerves.

“Then Petri blamed me for my decision, stating that this is what you wanted more of,” says Lotta.

Since the couple were not married, paternity had to be acknowledged. When Lotta reminded Petri about it, Petri said that he is not going to acknowledge paternity until the child is born.

Lotta was afraid that Petri might not love the baby as much as the other children in the family. The argument escalated, and Lotta shouted that in that case she didn’t want Petri to join the birth to spoil the atmosphere.

“I said that it is the only moment that can really change my attitude towards the child. If I’m not allowed to participate in the birth, then it can happen that I don’t want to have anything to do with the child,” Petri recalls.

Both wondered how the new child would find his place in the family. Petri was also worried about the family’s financial situation. The car would have to be changed and the rooms in the current home would not be enough. Daycare fees and food costs would also increase.

“I wonder if we’ll ever get to travel again. We love to travel, but it felt like it would be impossible with three children,” says Petri.

I was especially worried about coping. The family only has a small support network. However, Petri and Lotta had received help, for example, through home service and family work offered by the municipality.

Lotta says that she understood Petri’s worries very well.

“I personally felt that I had two bad options, i.e. abortion or keeping the child. I chose the less bad one.”

The strength of Petri and Lota’s relationship has been that they speak to each other extremely directly. The most difficult topics can raise a storm at first, but when it subsides, they know how to talk through it calmly – and finally laugh about it.

“A shared sense of humor helps to move on from disputes. We can hurt each other badly during an argument, but make a joke about it the same evening,” says Lotta.

Anna Högström according to the key to a conversational relationship is not to judge the other’s thoughts, but to be as open-minded as possible and ready to understand the other’s position.

“You can think that here is my dear spouse who has a strong opinion. What does he fear and long for?”

Pregnancy can bring up big fears that you may not even be able to put into words. The concern may be that the future child has special needs or that the mother dies during childbirth.

It can be difficult for a parent who would like to keep a child to accept that the other person does not feel the same great love for the baby growing in their belly as they do. Högström reminds that it would be good to avoid a tone in which love for children is valued in the conversation.

Högström believes that if two people love and want to understand each other, it is possible to find a solution. However, if the opinions are completely opposite, you should seek help quickly. You can ask for an emergency appointment at your municipality’s couple therapy unit or family counseling center. There are also competent couple and family therapists on the private side.

Lotta and Petri already had familiar family therapists, from whom Petri in particular got the peer support he needed. Lotta also received conversational help through family work, but when Petri felt she was being overwhelmed, she called her best friend.

He has other ways to relieve his feelings.

“When I want to calm down, I go to charge the electric car. While the car is charging, I go for a walk in the forest and meditate,” says Petri.

Lotta the unplanned pregnancy started during a holiday trip where the couple was celebrating six years together. Lotta had calculated that there were so-called safe days in her menstrual cycle when she couldn’t get pregnant. He had been using the method for years.

“After all, it’s basically a stupid contraceptive, and of course I knew that I could get pregnant, even though it hadn’t happened before,” says Lotta.

Lotta and Petri had already decided at the beginning of their relationship that two children would be enough. The possibility of a third was not even discussed. Petri already had an almost school-age child from a previous relationship.

“I sometimes thought that it would be nice if there were more children. But I knew that Petri was unconditional and didn’t want more, so the discussion stopped at that,” says Lotta.

According to Anna Högström, all couples who have sex would do well to think about how they would act in the event of an unplanned pregnancy. It is all the more important the more unreliable the method of contraception is used.

It may also be that the pregnancy is not unplanned after all. A parent or parents may subconsciously or consciously wish for a child to come. For some reason or another wish, you may not dare to say it out loud, even if it would be good to talk to your partner about it.

According to Högström, unplanned pregnancy is often taboo. It is not customary to say publicly that the pregnancy started by accident, and especially that you do not want a child, even if the circumstances are in order.

“We should talk a lot more about all things related to pregnancy and childbirth. Now, for example, parents who have faced a chromosomal abnormality or stillbirth are left alone in their deliberations.”

In social media, unplanned pregnancies are not a completely hushed up issue – or at least they almost invariably appear as happy news.

When Lotta was pregnant, she followed many mothers on Instagram who talked about their surprise pregnancies. It seemed that he was the only one in whose family the child was not wanted.

“I was angry and jealous when everyone else wrote how their husbands wanted to keep the baby,” says Lotta.

She decided to talk about the relationship crisis caused by her pregnancy openly on her public account. Since then, he has been flooded with messages from mothers who are pregnant unplanned and against their spouse’s will. One follower who blogs said she hasn’t told the truth publicly because the subject is so shameful.

When pregnancy had continued for 12 weeks and the possibility of an interruption was over, peace settled in Lotta’s mind. The decision would now be irreversible. He started to feel better anyway, because the new medication for his mental health problem worked.

Petri, on the other hand, was reluctant about the waiting time.

“I didn’t expect that yes, now the baby will be born. Rather, I calculated when that doomsday would arrive.”

Lotta wanted a home birth. He handled the appointments alone at the counseling center and with the midwife. Petri didn’t come for the ultrasound and fetal examination either.

“On the other hand, they are not Petri’s type of things anyway, and he has not participated in meetings in previous pregnancies either,” says Lotta.

Lota and Petri’s baby was born in the spring in their living room. The gentle and unhurried moment was important for both of them and corrected previous bad experiences with hospital births. Both reflected that a difficult birth could have made the birth of the baby even more difficult.

Lotta has taken the main responsibility for the little one and Petri for the two parents. Even though everyday life is hard, the relationship crisis has made it easier. The hope of an easier future with trips and restaurant dinners is already glimmering.

“When the older ones play with each other or hold each other’s hands, we look at each other and realize that we are always moving forward,” says Petri.

Petri still thinks that two children would have been enough. Still, he knew he would never show his insecurities to a child.

Psychologist According to Anna Högström, it is important that parents take responsibility for an unplanned pregnancy, even if the child was not wanted. According to Högström, the child does not necessarily need to know at all that he was unplanned.

“It might not be a good idea to talk about the injury when the child hears it. Would it be better to use the word surprise if you want to say something”, Högström ponders.

Högström doesn’t necessarily think that the relationship with the surprise child is any different than with his siblings.

“Decades from now, the parents will hopefully be grateful that, despite the difficult decision and time, they have a wonderful child, and the family could not be imagined without him.”

Lotta also believes that the bump has a purpose. In the baby book, she wrote that the baby was a great gift for them.

“I will be interested to see what the baby does. There is definitely something bigger behind all of this,” he says.

Petri and Lota’s names have been changed to protect the child.

The story has been published in the 11/22 issue of the HS Mejn perhe magazine. HS Our family is a magazine about family relationships, which is edited by HS.

