Human relationships | Looking at the phone in the middle of a conversation is a sign of a bad listener, but there is an exception to the rule

When a close person opens up about a problem, it’s easy to feel like offering advice. However, the advice can even seem offensive in some situations.

Liked people have a skill that anyone can practice: the ability to listen. The experts give six tips for better listening and tell when it’s okay to give advice or dig out the phone in the middle of a conversation.

You will meet a new person at the party, and things seem to slip right away. The next day you wonder what made the guy so nice. You realize that he seemed genuinely interested in your affairs – so good for listening.

Skilled listeners are liked because they make others feel important. In addition, they help others to mirror their thoughts and can thus strengthen the self-knowledge of their interlocutors.