Friday, November 24, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Human relationships | Looking at the phone in the middle of a conversation is a sign of a bad listener, but there is an exception to the rule

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 21, 2023
in World Europe
0
Human relationships | Looking at the phone in the middle of a conversation is a sign of a bad listener, but there is an exception to the rule

When a close person opens up about a problem, it’s easy to feel like offering advice. However, the advice can even seem offensive in some situations. Picture: Mirka Kolehmainen / HS

Liked people have a skill that anyone can practice: the ability to listen. The experts give six tips for better listening and tell when it’s okay to give advice or dig out the phone in the middle of a conversation.

You will meet a new person at the party, and things seem to slip right away. The next day you wonder what made the guy so nice. You realize that he seemed genuinely interested in your affairs – so good for listening.

Skilled listeners are liked because they make others feel important. In addition, they help others to mirror their thoughts and can thus strengthen the self-knowledge of their interlocutors.

#Human #relationships #phone #middle #conversation #sign #bad #listener #exception #rule

See also  Criminal suspicions | Security guards subdued shoplifters with gas spray in Lahti
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Gaza War | The talent agency gives up its clientship with the Oscar-winning actor – The reason is participation in protests

Gaza War | The talent agency gives up its clientship with the Oscar-winning actor - The reason is participation in protests

Recommended

No Result
View All Result