Human relationships | Konsta, 26, is charmed by “granny energy” – Now young men who date older women are talking

Jaakko, 34, went on a sex date with a woman 30 years older than him. The experience was good.

Konsta, 26, and Jaakko, 34, are attracted to women much older than themselves. In Jaako’s opinion, a relationship with older women is better, while Konsta is attracted by “granny energy”. The relationship between a young man and an older woman arouses emotions in outsiders, and there is an explanation for that.

James, 34, fell in love with an older woman for the first time already in middle school.

Jaakko describes the nature of his English teacher as “exuberantly sexual”. The teacher’s memory rules were ambivalent, and she dressed boldly.

The other boys mostly laughed at the teacher, but Jaakko didn’t.