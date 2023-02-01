Human relationships | HS readers tell what it’s like to be disappointed time and time again when looking for a partner

In HS’s survey, more than a hundred people told about their experiences of being rejected. More than 60 percent of them were women.

Every person sometimes feels rejected, says couple and family psychotherapist Sini Puro. If a person has not learned ways to deal with feelings of disappointment and rejection, they can be channeled into anger.

“I see this happened again,” writes a 46-year-old woman.

The relationship had once again started promisingly, because the other seemed really interested. Then again it is revealed that this is not the case or that there are more women in the designs.

“It feels like hitting your face with a wet rag or hitting your stomach directly with a washing stick.”