Wednesday, February 1, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Human relationships | HS readers tell what it’s like to be disappointed time and time again when looking for a partner

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 1, 2023
in World Europe
0

In HS’s survey, more than a hundred people told about their experiences of being rejected. More than 60 percent of them were women. Picture: iStock/Getty Images

Every person sometimes feels rejected, says couple and family psychotherapist Sini Puro. If a person has not learned ways to deal with feelings of disappointment and rejection, they can be channeled into anger.

Katri Kallionpää HS

19:00 | Updated 20:39

“I see this happened again,” writes a 46-year-old woman.

The relationship had once again started promisingly, because the other seemed really interested. Then again it is revealed that this is not the case or that there are more women in the designs.

“It feels like hitting your face with a wet rag or hitting your stomach directly with a washing stick.”

See also  Zelenskyj adviser: Russia is planning a new offensive

#Human #relationships #readers #disappointed #time #time #partner

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Africa 7 days - General elections in Tunisia: the opposition calls to unite against President Kaïs Said

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result