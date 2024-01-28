Human relationships | How do you find enough time for your spouse in everyday life? Tuuli, who is dating five partners, tells

Tuuli is a shift parent with five partners, hobbies and positions of trust. Now Tuuli opens his calendar and shows how there is enough time for everything.

Office time on Friday is ending in the southern Finnish municipality, and today The wind the boy goes to his father for a week after school.

Tuuli's calendar reads at five o'clock Tendon. When the week's work is done, Tuuli goes to pick up her partner from the train station.