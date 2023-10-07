Human relationships | “First of all, I didn’t understand what a woman wants” – Aleksi Lumme realized how an “ordinary guy” can find a relationship

Aleksi Lumma had a phase in his youth when he imagined that he was not suitable for women. The thought became a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Aleksi Lumme imagined when he was young that a “normal guy” like him was not suitable for women. Then he realized something that changed the direction of his life and helped him find a lasting relationship.

There are topicswhich easily lead to arguments on social media. Aleksi Lumme decided to take the risk in July.

He started a discussion on Twitter at the time, now X, about how a “normal guy” could find a woman.