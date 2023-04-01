Human relationships | Expert: The reduction in problem alcohol use may have also reduced codependency

Many still do not recognize themselves as codependent. The spouse of an alcoholic may feel responsible for their partner’s behavior.

When the problematic use of alcohol decreases, the loved ones of the drinker also feel better. As a result, codependency may also decrease, the psychologist and Psychotherapist estimates Leea Halmetoj.

According to the Institute of Health and Welfare, Finnish alcohol consumption has been decreasing for a long time, and many high-risk users have also tried to reduce their drinking.

Codependency traditionally refers to a situation where the alcoholic’s spouse also gets sick and begins to act in a way that is harmful to themselves. The spouse may feel responsible for the other’s behavior and feel guilty for promoting their own well-being.

“Near addiction is not a diagnosis, although in connection with it you may experience, for example, anxiety or depression,” says Halmetoja.

The concept of codependency has expanded, and today it can also generally mean overindulgence, overresponsibility and lack of boundaries. A codependent person stays in a relationship at the expense of themselves, notes the brief therapist and couple therapist Eevi Vuoristo.

Vuoristo estimates that such codependency may still be very common in Finland, although it may have decreased in the 21st century. Codependency is talked about more than before, and people may also be able to recognize it faster than before.

“It wasn’t that long ago when many were financially dependent on their spouses and girls were even raised to please. The possibilities to break away from harmful relationships have improved in the 21st century,” states Vuoristo.

According to Vuoristo, it is still often difficult for people to recognize themselves as codependent – especially if they have already learned to survive by pleasing and avoiding conflicts in their childhood home. People easily associate these qualities with their own identity and believe that they need to act this way in order to get love and avoid being rejected.

Halmetojan according to the codependent – ​​especially the spouse of an alcoholic – has often witnessed addictive behavior already in his own childhood home.

“An important family member has not been emotionally available due to their own problems, and loved ones have had to put their own needs and wishes aside. A child needs reliable adults to provide care and tell them that other people’s problems are not their fault.”

According to Vuoristo, the background of codependency can be many kinds of life experiences. A codependent person may have been left to cope alone with big emotions in their childhood, or they may not have been allowed to be themselves freely.

Vuoristo says that certain tendencies can also expose one to codependency – especially if a person also has unprocessed insecure life experiences.

“A strong ability to empathize is a wonderful trait, but it also needs boundaries for protection. Conciliation and avoiding conflicts can sometimes be good, but in life you also need to be tough. Where loyalty is valuable”, overloyalty easily turns against us.

The background of codependency can also be a baseless belief in the goodness of the spouse and the ability to change. According to Vuoristo, it would be important to recognize your own tendencies that predispose you to codependency, because the traits in question are permanent.

To codependency help is usually sought at the point when the limits of one’s own stress tolerance are exceeded and the person begins to recognize their own ways of acting, says Halmetoja.

“Depression or anxiety can also make you seek help. Spouses of alcoholics have been able to hear other people’s stories in groups intended for loved ones of alcoholics, and there they have been able to relate to their own situation.”

Halmetoja points out that not all codependents seek or even need help, but can cope with the situation with their own resources or social support. Getting rid of harmful behavior requires learning healthier ways of doing things. A person must learn to love and value himself and take care of himself.

“Furthermore, you need to set boundaries and be able to say no when necessary. Taking your own time and space is also important”, because it strengthens your own well-being and the quality of human relationships.

Eevi Vuoristo reminds us that codependency often occurs in relationships where the dependency is somehow mutual: each seems to need the other in a familiar, hurtful pattern. In this case, breaking the unhealthy relationship dynamics is central to recovery.

According to Vuoristo, recovery requires increasing your own self-knowledge and improving your emotional regulation skills. Often, a codependent person tries to ease their own feelings of insecurity, fear and anxiety by focusing too much on their spouse. When a person recognizes the manifestations of his own codependency, he can also learn to make wiser choices.