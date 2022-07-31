Human relationships | Differences in children’s dreams can put a relationship in knots – A psychologist gives concrete advice on how to proceed in the situation

The fear of not even being able to try for a child can feel very threatening. That’s why it’s worth discussing your child dreams openly with your partner, says the expert.

HS reader write:

How can I get my Spouse to decide whether he wants children or not? I have known for years that I want to have children in the future. My husband is previously expressed that having a child is by no means necessary in his life. In the past, the issue has not been so important or topical for either of us that we would have actively sought a solution, but recently I have started to be weighed down by the fear that my husband wants to remain childless. I would like to find common ground or even know his opinion so that I can consider whether I can give up our life together for my dream of having children. Our backgrounds are different, as I am quite close to my parents and my childhood included, for example, a large new family. My spouse’s other parent has not been present in his life, and he feels no resemblance to his other parent, let alone his only sibling.