Human relationships | According to what we heard, Anna was selfish and incompetent, so Milla decided to warn her colleagues – This is why we talk bad

Milla heard from her friend that their new colleague is selfish and incompetent. He had time to pass on the nasty gossip, but then the truth was revealed. A psychologist explains why almost everyone sometimes falls into talking bad things.

Shame. It was the uppermost emotion to which Whereby became apparent when he finally met his new colleague I give.

He realized that he had spread nasty rumors about Anna that weren’t true at all.

Whereby had heard of Anna for the first time a few weeks before. Then it turned out that Anna was about to start a work project that Milla was leading.