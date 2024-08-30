Human relationships | A former serial crush tells why he stopped chasing the feeling of falling in love

Saskia Salomaa uses the terms serial crush and serial dater to describe herself in her twenties. Everyday felt empty without a spark.

Sex therapist Saskia Salomaa had a serial crush when she was young, and she had to be constantly in love. In the end, Salomaa got tired of the fact that happiness always depended on someone else.

Coil booted up in just a few seconds. When in my twenties Saskia Salomaa met an interesting person at a party, thoughts began to race: what kind of future would we have together?

Although Salomaa had only exchanged a few words with the person, she already imagined a common home and everyday life in her mind.