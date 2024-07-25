Human relationships | A clothes seller says: Mothers criticize their daughters’ bodies in fitting booths – “Red is not suitable for fat people”

Katri Kotkas, who worked as a clothing seller, saw when mothers’ comments made their daughters cry. According to the expert, a parent who criticizes their child often experiences body shame themselves.

“No red is suitable for fat people.” Such statements are made by a Helsinki native who has worked as a clothing salesman for about three years Katri Kotkas heard at work. During the summer season, she witnessed weekly situations where mothers criticized their daughters’ bodies.

