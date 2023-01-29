Birth. walk upright it developed greater facility when transporting food, water or young, to scan the horizon; see over the pastures to keep watch in case of danger, and in the long run, make tools. The hominid that initiates humanization lived 4.2 mma (million years) ago.

Imagination. Become a carnivore The meat consumption took them on the hunt 2.5 mma ago. Hunting stimulates the faculties of anticipation because you need to be able to see what is not there, to see what is behind the next tree or over the next hill…. to start imagining.

Means. Domain of fire. 1.8mm ago. it was discovered how to make fire; but it was Homo sapiens who domesticated it 300 ma (thousands of years) ago. Fire meant survival: they could protect themselves from bad weather, scare away animals, cook food, light paths, etc.

direct ancestor. Homo sapiens is unquestionably considered to be those with current anatomical characteristics. The first arose 315 mya ago.

Organization. The language. From 250 ma. to 30 ma. we can attribute the use of language. The oldest language still spoken is the Euskera of the Basque Country with 15 ma. The first written language was Sumerian 5.5 mya ago. It marks the end of prehistory and history begins.

Societies. The oldest evidence such as lithic utensils, homes and human activity is from South Africa, with 165 mya. old. The oldest city still inhabited is Jericho, 10 ma. and no more than 500 inhabitants. The first civilization arose in Mesopotamia 4 mya ago.

Control. Religion. Humanity saw the beliefs in gods until about 30 years ago; being these polytheists. According to many scholars, monotheism evolved from polytheism only about 5 mya. All religion has three fundamental elements: the human being, the mediations and the supreme being. The mediator is in control.

Politics. The ancient Greeks invented the idea of ​​a City-State that brings together citizens on the basis of some kind of political equality to make decisions on matters of common interest. The oldest public assembly is recorded in 600 BC Without politics, there would be no democracy.

Education. “Doctrinal” France 1199, marked the first big step in the advance towards a broad, fast and widespread secular secular education. Previously, students read and memorized Latin texts for years more suitable for the clerical elite.

Rule of law. England 1215. The Magna Carta was a turning point in world history because it was the first time a ruler was formally bound by law. It became a great barrier against governments and arbitrary monarchies.

Owner of the planet The steam engine, United Kingdom 1774, gave us the ability to speed up existence and overcome the limitations under which all other animal species operated: organization, language, association, and hierarchies.

Health. 1867. Asepsis has saved more lives than any other discovery in the world. In a time when doctors did not wash their hands, mortality rates in surgeries were extremely high. Hospital sanitation began in 1880 at the Hopital Dieu in Paris.

Is Mexico part of the dream and hope of human progress? We live longer, but we finish the planet. Our rule of law has two ATMs. Quality education, contrary to its purpose, polarizes more. Our politicians have the lowest levels of trust among the population, religion has no prayer that works for the poorest 20%… Despite everything, I believe that Mexico still dreams and has hope: Our society begins to organize itself in a common language, manifests itself with its own resources and with imagination aspires to be reborn together with the rest of humanity.

Grab life.