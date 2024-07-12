“The sector of the aviation Play a crucial role in facilitating the human mobility. Our industry connects people and culturespromotes global exchange and enables access to opportunities that would otherwise be unattainable. However, we must be aware of the difficulties faced by many migrants and work to make their trips be more safe and dignified“, considered Capt. Angel Dominguez Catzin, president of the College of Pilots Aviators of Mexico (CPAM), during the Seminar of Human Mobility in the Americas: Agenda and Outlook 2024-2030.

Convened by Colegio de la Frontera Norte; in collaboration with the Management Center for International Development Cooperation; Schar School of Policy and Governance; George Mason University and the Federation of Trade Unions of the Industrial Sector. Science and Technology (FENASSCYT) had the participation of important researchers nationals, academics, specialists, journalists and authorities.

“A more humane migration “Comprehensive and comprehensive migration involves several aspects. Firstly, we must ensure that migrants’ rights are respected at all stages of their journey. This includes providing clear and accessible information about their rights and options, to guaranteeing their safety and well-being during transit,” said pilot Ángel Domínguez.

“Secondly, it is essential to integrate migrants into destination societies so that they can fully contribute and be accepted as valued members of the community. This requires inclusive policies that facilitate access to employment, education and health services. In Mexico, for example, there has been a significant increase in the receipt of remittances, underlining the importance of migrants in the economy.

As aviation workers, we have a responsibility to be part of the solution. We can contribute from our positions by ensuring that our services are accessible and respectful of migrants’ rights. We can also advocate for fairer and more humane policies in our communities and governments.

Migration is not just a challenge; it is an opportunity to enrich our societies with the diversity and talent of those seeking a better life. By working together, we can make human mobility a safer, more dignified and more comprehensive process. Let us remember that behind every number there is a human story, and it is our responsibility to make those stories stories of hope and success.

The work component is practically the main motivation for those who decide to undertake a migration process. Even when there are other reasons that encourage people to move from their places of origin, the job search factor sooner or later influences the formation, development and dynamics of migration flows.

Mexico has immigration policies that regulate both emigration and immigration. These policies can influence the migratory flowsthe integration of migrants into the labour market and the protection of their rights.

Mexico faces several challenges to ensure safer and more humane mobility, in which aviation plays a crucial role in economic development and labor rights are respected, concluded aviation specialist Ángel Domínguez.

BORDERS. The Ordinary General Assembly Commemorating the 77th Anniversary of the College of Aviator Pilots of Mexico will be held next Wednesday, July 17 of this year. Among other activities, medals and awards will be given to outstanding aviators. The event will feature the presence of Architect Rogelio Jiménez Pons, Undersecretary of Communications and Transportation, and the presentation of the SEMER Symphonic Band, reported Capt. Ángel Domínguez Catín.

