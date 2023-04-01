Although many wonder how similar artificial intelligence (AI) can be to human intelligence, physicist and mathematician Raúl Rojas González, a specialist in the subject, maintains that both are fundamentally different, “because humans have a concept of the self, a body to protect and fear of dying”, while the machines do not.

“All philosophy, Western and even Eastern, is based on this fear of dying and explaining the reason for existence, to give meaning to life. And that’s a question a computer doesn’t have to ask itself,” he explained.

“So, human intelligence is a product of biological evolution and as such is not reproducible in computers like the ones we have today, which have nothing to fear.”

Can machines think?

Specialist in AI and robotics, the professor at the Free University of Berlin, Germany, was one of the participants in the round table “Can machines think? ChatGPT and machine learning”, held on Thursday night at El Colegio Nacional.

Coordinated by the physicist Alejandro Frank, from the Center for Complexity Sciences and a member of that collegiate body, the engineer Carlos Coello, a specialist in computer sciences from the Center for Research and Advanced Studies (Cinvestav) of the National Polytechnic Institute ( IPN); and the electronics engineer Luis Antonio Pineda, leader of the team that built the first robot in Mexico, golemand researcher at the Institute for Research in Applied Mathematics and Systems of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

The specialists explained that although the idea of ​​creating intelligent machines and the attempts to automate reasoning are very old, the birth of artificial intelligence as a study discipline dates back to 1956, with the Dartmouth conference in the United States.

Carlos Coello reviewed the history of this discipline and stated that the first research work on “thinking machines” was inspired by various ideas that had been developed since the 1930s: “Norbert Wiener’s cybernetics, which described control and stability in electrical networks; the information theory of Claude Shannon, known as the father of information theory, who described digital signals; and Alan Turing’s theory of computation, which showed that everything ‘computable’ could be described digitally”.

Given the commotion caused by ChatGPT, Luis Antonio Pineda indicated that it is a system based on “automatic language”, and maintained that machines and computer systems, no matter how advanced they are, are far from thinking and even more so from come to feel

In this regard, Carlos Coello added that to answer the question of whether machines can think, “it depends on what is meant by thinking. It is not enough for the computer to give the correct answer, it must be aware of what it is saying, and awareness is still a very human thing.”

He stressed that AI is a fascinating area, “although it arouses understandable fears”, a situation that it already caused in the middle of the last century. “The new technologies are like that”, he remarked and pointed out that although there are certain risks in the use of these advances, they must be taken as tools designed to support the human being.

On this subject, Raúl Rojas considered that “there must be social concern” given the fact that the transformation process caused by new technologies is going so fast that it can displace many workers.

“Sometimes it is said that this is the third or fourth industrial revolution, and it has been said that there is no need to be afraid of industrial revolutions, because in the past certain types of jobs did disappear, but others appeared, some more technical and that involved, for example, building machines,” he said.

He was suspicious that this is a process that is happening now, “because changes in the digital age are much faster than in the other two industrial revolutions.” He mentioned, for example, that while in less than 20 years the use of smartphones has spread throughout the world, it took nearly 100 years for 95 percent of the population in the United States to have a telephone line.

“Before they were supragenerational transformation processes, in that they lasted 50, 60, 70 or more years, and now what we have are subgenerational transformation processes. So to the question of whether (the machines) are going to displace humans, we must answer yes. Now, the question of whether they are going to dominate us is very different and depends on many other factors.