Paris. It is a genetic revolution that dates back to the Bronze Age in Europe. 4,500 years ago, the human immune system began to mutate to better resist the spread of infectious diseases, to the detriment of protection against other pathologies.

A study published on Friday describes the evolution of genetic mutations over the last 10,000 years, that is, since the Neolithic period when hunter-gatherers abandoned their nomadic lifestyle to develop agriculture and livestock.

The scientists analyzed the DNA of 2,300 European individuals found during various archaeological excavations, which had been stored in a database.

They combined these samples with 500 modern genomes and developed a method to detect and date genetic variations that occurred over time.

An approach based on paleogenetics, a discipline with which the Swedish biologist Svante Pääbo won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Medicine.

Of the hundreds of thousands of mutations extracted, they found some that are “advantageous in fighting infections.”

These mutations are located in 89 genes, explained to AFP Lluís Quintana-Murci, director of the study published in the journal Cells Genomics.

To their “great surprise”, the scientists discovered an increasing frequency of these 89 genes, involved in our immune response against pathogens, adds this professor from the Pasteur Institute and the Collège de France, in France.

These are, for example, the OAS genes that act on antiviral functions or the gene responsible for ABO blood groups, the Pasteur Institute said in a statement.

These advantageous mutations for our survival were accentuated, thanks to a “positive” selection of adaptation of the human being to the environment.

a price to pay

“We also managed to date from when they became advantageous, that is, in the last 4,500 years, from the Bronze Age,” says Professor Quintana-Murci.

At the same time there was “the arrival of the great migration from the Central Asian steppes, that of the peoples of the Yamna culture who would have brought the Indo-European languages ​​and of which all Europeans today carry genetic traces,” says this geneticist from populations.

This migration resulted in significant growth in the European population and provided fertile ground for the spread of pathogenic microbes.

The study rules out new pathogens brought by the Yamna peoples. “The gene mutations were already there before this migration […] It is with the demographic growth that they became advantageous to combat infections,” the author points out.

But there was a “price to pay.” While protection against infectious diseases increased, these same mutations made humans “increasingly vulnerable” to autoimmune diseases, such as Crohn’s disease, lupus or rheumatoid arthritis, as well as inflammatory diseases.

Pathologies that kill much less than infectious diseases, which would explain the adaptation of the immune system to the most serious danger.

“We knew that our system had become less resistant to autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, but we didn’t know that it went back to the early Bronze Age,” Quintana-Murci stresses.

This refutes the hygienic hypothesis, according to which it is the arrival of vaccines and antibiotics in the 20th century that would have favored the development of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, compared to the decrease in the prevalence of infectious diseases.

In the absence of sufficient samples in other continents apart from Europe, the study authors have not been able to find out if the same evolution occurred throughout the world.

But his discovery will be useful for medical research, and lead to the emergence of therapies focused on certain genes.